EHP Sets Green Bean Coffee Export Price at K20.00  

Coffee export prices in the Eastern Highlands have increased from K8.50 to K9.00 per kilo since the establishment of the provincial government’s new company, Rumbia Coffee.

Having exported the first container of green bean coffee to South Korea, they are shipping the next container, but this time it is being sold at a price of K20.00 per kilo.

This was announced by the EHP Governor Peter Numu and Rumbia Coffee managing director Anis Kuri, who say it is about rewarding coffee farmers for their hard work, boosting the local economy, and bringing in foreign exchange.

The green bean coffee bags have been sourced from small scale coffee farmers in the remote parts of Eastern Highlands, especially in Marawaka, Obura Wonenara District.

They are stored here at the Eastern Highlands Province’s Rumbia Coffee company shed and will be exported to markets secured by the provincial government.

With the first container already exported, the second container is ready to be shipped from Lae and is being sold at a higher price according to Eastern Highlands governor, Peter Numu.

“The green bean market that we have now entered in our second contract sale of purchase with the market outside, has increased to twenty kina per kilo. This is a big move that I want to tell my people in the Eastern Highlands. Rumbia is taking its shape now in the international market,”

According to governor Numu, Rumbia Coffee export company was created to give better prices and provide market access for farmers, because coffee farmers have been given low prices for their coffee.

Since the company was launched in December last year, 300 green bean bags have already been exported to a South Korean market at a cost of K248,000.00, which is about $US 72,000.

“With these two containers that we are sending now, its like K608,000.00 that is coming into the economy of Papua New Guinea. About 90 percent of the money will be retained in the country because of its only national exporters,” says Anis Kuri, Rumbia Managing Director.

In addition, the market secured by the company will require an additional two containers of green bean coffee bags per month.

Governor Numu attributed the quality of the coffee to the Managing Director and the Rumbia team saying it brings in the buyer confidence.