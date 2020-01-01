30 C
Port Moresby
July 22, 2020

Featured News

EHP & Madang NID Offices Rewarded for High Performance

by Lucy Kopana10

The NID offices in Goroka and Madang have been branded the ‘high performing’ offices, given the number of registrations they have done in the past several months.

This is according to National Planning Minister Sam Basil.

Because of their efforts, they have been given two vehicles to support their operations in the Eastern Highlands and Madang.

According to the team leader in Madang, logistics has been a problem however they’ve done what they could despite the challenges.

As part of the department’s efforts to cut costs, these vehicles were sourced from the operations vehicles in Port Moresby.

Basil urged both team leaders in Madang and Goroka, to take care of these vehicles as they will be used to continue with NID operations.

Lucy Kopana
Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

