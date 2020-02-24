EHP Governor concern over Highway Security

Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu is concerned with the increasing number of hold-ups by thugs along the Highlands Highway.

Governor Numu says the highway between the Eastern Highlands and Madang is becoming a haven for criminals. Governor Numu said for years, the people of Eastern Highlands have become victims of armed robberies.

Numu says the most recent incident, left more than 10 people hospitalized

He directed his questions to Police Minister Bryan Kramer who responded stating only 40 percent of police are active in this part of the region.

Police Minister Bryan Kramer says armed holdups happen all over the country but are not reported. Kramer says since taking office, his research shows only 40% of policemen are active.

But there is more to improving the safety of the public between Madang and Goroka.

The Police Minister says legacy issues of funding, police welfare, and retirement are some factors affecting police operations.

Minister Kramer says the hierarchy is doing everything to maintain policing in the country.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby