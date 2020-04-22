EHP Activates Action Plan in COVID-19 Response

Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu says EHP Provincial Health Authority has activated the Provincial Response plan and has called on of for the People of EHP to not panic.

The province only last week opening its isolation ward at EHP Provincial Hospital in Goroka with the EHPG putting k2.5 million in March for initial preparations for COVID-19.

Governor Numu says he has been advised by EHP PHA that the positive case has been admitted to the isolation ward. Her samples were take on the 19th of April and results returned positive on the 21st. Meanwhile Health workers at Asaro clinics samples were taken today with family members and her communities samples to be taken tomorrow as Contact tracing begins.

According to interview conducted by EHP PHA the individual had traveled from Lae before the SOE Lockdown was put in place in March.

EHP PHA along with the Provincial Government will be holding a media conference tomorrow to make further public announcement for the province.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby