27 C
Port Moresby
April 23, 2020

Awareness Emergency Papua New Guinea

EHP Activates Action Plan in COVID-19 Response

by Adelaide Sirox Kari499

Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu says EHP Provincial Health Authority has activated the Provincial Response plan and has called on of for the People of EHP to not panic.

The province only last week opening its isolation ward at EHP Provincial Hospital in Goroka with the EHPG putting k2.5 million in March for initial preparations for COVID-19.

Governor Numu says he has been advised by EHP PHA that the positive case has been admitted to the isolation ward. Her samples were take on the 19th of April and results returned positive on the 21st. Meanwhile Health workers at Asaro clinics samples were taken today with family members and her communities samples to be taken tomorrow as Contact tracing begins.

According to interview conducted by EHP PHA the individual had traveled from Lae before the SOE Lockdown was put in place in March.

EHP PHA along with the Provincial Government will be holding a media conference tomorrow to make further public announcement for the province.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby

Adelaide Sirox Kari
Adelaide's current role in the News Department is as a Political Reporter covering cross-cutting issues on gender based and other social issues,

Related posts

Bad Roads in Morobe a major concern

EMTV Online

Environment and Conservation Targeting 10 million Trees Campaign

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Men’s and Women’s National Football Team Named for Pacific Games

Elijah Lavett
error: Content is protected !!