Edai Christian School Opened

Edai Town is rapidly advancing in terms of development, recently an education hub was opened within the township that is set to serve the residents and its neighbors.

Residents witnessed the official launching of the Edai Christian School that is set to cater for the needs of children of Edai Town and nearby communities. The launching of the Edai Christian School on Tuesday (February 4) is another milestone in the growth of Edai Town.

To mark the new year, the prep class has now started its part of a continued learning journey for children who have transitioned from Edai Early learning Centre.

Principal of Edai Christian School, Rebeka Cook says, the launching of the school now provides education opportunities for school age children at an early age, particular to the type of system that will be used to teach the children.

She says the partnership with Edai Town is a significant one that will nurture the young children and future leaders of Papua New Guinea, she asdded, for now, Edai Christian School will use facilities at Edai Town to run its programs.

Bethel Christian School is an international education establishment that has included PNG with its family of schools in Australia and America.

Director of Edai Town, Kym Yong says, education is the key to success and to have such international organization or school partner with Edai Town to provide quality and affordable education for children is very important.

The official opening of the plaque to mark the event at Edai Town was launched by Sir Moi Avei and board of Edai Town together with Director of Edai, Town Kym Yong and Principal and members of Bethel Christian School.

