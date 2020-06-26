28 C
Port Moresby
June 26, 2020

Business Highlands News

Eastern Highlands Provincial Government Commits To Tax Compliance

by EMTV Online81

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Government is committed to contracting with businesses that comply with their tax obligations.

Governor Peter Numu made this commitment in Goroka today, at a meeting held with the Internal Revenue Commission or IRC Commissioner-General Sam Koim and his team.

Eastern Highlands is the biggest of the Highlands provinces in terms of population and landmass.

According to IRC records, the province also has the largest number of registered taxpayers.

But only a few businesses are actively paying and filing on time.

Mr. Koim says with the provincial government empowering its people through agriculture projects, it will increase the people’s ability to buy goods and services from registered taxpayers.

This will raise taxes such as GST.

Goroka has a tax center that services all of Eastern Highlands including Kainantu.

Given the number of taxpayers in Kainantu town and the distance from Goroka, there is also some thinking to establish a branch there.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Aihi challenged students to embrace education

EMTV Online

Grade 12 Exam

EMTV Online

Death Over Market Space

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!