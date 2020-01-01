East Sepik villages invest in modern market facilities

Share the News











Mothers at Urigembi and Tuonumbu (TU-HON-NUM-BU) villages in East Sepik Province were witnesses to the official opening of two modern market facilities.

The mother say this economic investment has given them the chance to generate income in a clean and hygienic environment.

Unlike the Haus Morata or traditional markets set up along the Sepik Highway, these modern facilities have water and electricity supply and proper benches to display their produce.

Located along the Yangoru Sassuia Section of the Sepik Highway, hundreds of mothers come to Urigembi and Tuonumbu markets to sell garden food, betel nut or fish.

Some travel from as far as the Angoram District to sell on a daily basis due to the increase in number of people visiting the markets.

Their challenges have always been to find transport in the mornings to travel to the highway markets and proper facilities to keep their produce fresh.

Now with the opening of these markets, there are facilities to store goods with electricity supply installed, which means mothers can sell into the night.

The construction of market facilities at the village level is an economic initiative by the Yangoru Saussia District Development Authority to create income-generating opportunities for villagers.

Along the Sepik Highway, there is a demand for fresh produce, betel nut, fish and souvenirs like the Sepik bilums.

Thus, the DDA aims to replace traditional makeshift markets with modern facilities that are in line with the Millennium Development Goals.

Following the launching of these two markets, mothers in Hanyek village in the Numbo LLG have shown interest in building a similar facility.

It cost the district over K300,000 for this economic investment.

Local MP, Richard Maru said, the construction of such facilities is to empower women in the informal sector conduct business in clean and secure premises to earn a decent income.