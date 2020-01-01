25 C
Port Moresby
August 19, 2020

News Sport

East Sepik Sporting Facilities Upgraded to Meet NRLC Standard

by Jana Zoriry56
Share the News

Preparations are already underway in East Sepik Province to upgrade sporting facilities to meet NRLC standards as the Sepik Bid 2021 is slowly ticking boxes of requirements to have a team representing East and West Sepik in the Intercity cup.

Pora Oval in Wewak will be the home ground for the franchise team and the East Sepik Provincial Government has wasted no time in giving the facility a facelift.

Pora Oval, Wewak

Work has already begun on the facility’s ablution block.

A 1300 seater Mini Stand with Corporate Boxes will also be built around the oval for supporters and VIPs.

All Funded by the East Sepik Provincial Government.

Jana Zoriry
She hails from a mix parentage of Morobe and Manus, and graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations. Love meeting new people and love writing stories. A beautiful soul behind an hard shell.

Related posts

Taxi Driver Slash Pedestrian With Knife

EMTV Online

AFL Cup: Hawks Make It Three In A Row

EMTV Online

National Court Rules In-Favour of Namah

Theckla Gunga
error: Content is protected !!