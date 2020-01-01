East Sepik Sporting Facilities Upgraded to Meet NRLC Standard

Share the News











Preparations are already underway in East Sepik Province to upgrade sporting facilities to meet NRLC standards as the Sepik Bid 2021 is slowly ticking boxes of requirements to have a team representing East and West Sepik in the Intercity cup.

Pora Oval in Wewak will be the home ground for the franchise team and the East Sepik Provincial Government has wasted no time in giving the facility a facelift.

Work has already begun on the facility’s ablution block.

A 1300 seater Mini Stand with Corporate Boxes will also be built around the oval for supporters and VIPs.

All Funded by the East Sepik Provincial Government.