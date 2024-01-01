EAST SEPIK PROVINCIAL SPECIALIST HOSPITAL’S ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OPENS NEBULIZER BAY

By: Thelma Allingham

The Multi-Million-Kina East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital has opened its nebulizer bay at the Accident & Emergency Department to give Asthma and COAD patients quick relief during asthmatic attacks

This follows frequent cases of asthma and COAD patients being brought in following mide attacks due to the continuous rainy weather being experienced.

Inside sources say the air is clean and the place is comfortable inside the new nebulizer bay.

Those who have moderate to severe attacks are advised to go straight to the resuscitation bay also at the Accident & Emergency Department of the new East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital.

Asthmatic , Diabetic , chronic illnesses and patientd aged 60 and above will be treated for free at the new A&E Wing.