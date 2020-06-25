31 C
Port Moresby
June 25, 2020

East New Britain To Open Second Isolation Center

by Edwin Fidelis83

A second isolation facility in East New Britain province is expected to be opened this Friday.

The 36 room accommodation facility at the Kalabond sports oval formerly used to accommodate the PNG Hunters rugby team was converted to an isolation facility.

The facility is one of the two sites in the province that was built in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

East New Britain province alone had reported two positive COVID-19 cases.

Although there isn’t any evidence of a community transmission so far, the Provincial SOE controller Wilson Matava says the facility is a safety protocol that will be utilized should there be any new cases in the province.

Government officials from Port Moresby are expected to officiate during the opening on Friday.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

