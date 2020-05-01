26 C
Port Moresby
May 2, 2020

Health Islands News

East New Britain Isolation Center near Completion

by EMTV Online884

Work on the isolation center in East New Britain province is near completion.

The abandoned Hunter’s Village at the Kalabond sports oval has been converted to one of the two isolation facilities for the province.

The 36 room accommodation facility will provide additional support to the main treatment and quarantine facility at Butuwin, which is expected to be opened on Friday.

Although the 21-days lockdown has ended, the provincial state of emergency controller, Wilson Matava says there are contingency plans in place to isolate individuals or individual households rather than the whole community they come from.

East New Britain has recorded a total of two positive COVID-19 cases within Kokopo District.

But so far, the SOE controller says there isn’t any evidence of community transmission

