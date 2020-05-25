A School in Port Moresby is now forced to close for two weeks having just resumed classes a few weeks ago.

Eagle Christian Academy in the Faole Community at Erima will close down for a period of two weeks to begin restoration work following heavy rains on Saturday night.

School properties were damaged including the Christian Outreach Centre.

Eagle Christian Academy had its classrooms, teaching materials including the School buses damaged by the flood.

School’s Head Teacher Dorcas Kirisa says this is not the first time this has happened to the School.

“Last night’s flood has caused damages to all our teaching aids, so we will close the school for two weeks to fix the damages, says Kirisa.

The Christian Outreach Centre which is used by the School to house classes was filled with floodwater, had Mothers and Youths working through the night to remove church equipment and debris.

Lina Robert a member of the Church says this has happened every time it rains and called on the NCDC to fix the drainage system.

Senior Pastor John Bras at the Christian Outreach Centre says the Church loses a lot of money to fix these damages caused by the flood for over 10 years now and they are tired.

“We are calling on the responsible authorities to seriously look into the city’s drainage system,” says Ps. Bras.

By Jana Zoriry, EMTV News, Port Moresby.