DWU Wewak launch Faculty of Business and Informatics

Share the News











Wewak, ESP: The St Benedict’s campus of Divine Word University in Wewak has launched its faculty of Business and Informatics last week.

The new faculty is expected to broaden the scope of education offered at the university in providing the opportunity for interested students to study within the province foregoing the need to travel to the main campus in Madang or in Port Moresby to study Business and Informatics related courses.

Vice President of St Benedicts, Dr Fr. Lawrence Arockiaraj, during his speech stated that the launching of the faculty was one that encourages the students to not be information givers but to be a transformation maker of the education of PNG.

Fr. Lawrence said the launching presented opportunities that the students could grasp and make use of to learn as well as to teach and transform negativity to positivity in the fields that they choose to build careers in, in future. “Students should not only be able to share their knowledge with others but they should also be the ones to change education in the country,” he said.

Governor Bird shared similar sentiments saying that the St Benedict’s campus in a span of 3-years has accomplished tremendously towards its efforts in establishing a campus that supports the education of the young people of our nation.

He further stated that St Benedict’s campus was one that encourages the diverse blend of students from all around the country who study at the campus in Kaindi. “The campus encourages a diverse blend in students from all over PNG who study in Kaindi, where the campus is actually located,” he added.

The campus since its inception in 2017 had three other departments prior to the launching of the School. Though recently established, it has grown significantly throughout the span of 4-years with future plans of additional project implementation to cater for a larger number of students from other provinces.

The Business and Informatics Faculty will commence enrolment in its courses before the start of the second semester of this year with bachelor and diploma courses.