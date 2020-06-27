25 C
Port Moresby
June 28, 2020

Health Momase News

DWU St. Benedict Campus Signs MOA with East Sepik Provincial Health Authority

by Lucy Kopana270

The signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority, and the Divine Word University’s St. Benedict Campus in Wewak has will now allow nursing students to do practical training at the Boram General Hospital.

The MOA which was signed earlier this week was witnessed by the officials from the Department of Higher Education, Health, and the Provincial Government.

This arrangement will allow nursing students to be given practical training and coaching, preparing them for the workforce.

Vice President of the DWU’s St. Benedict Campus, Dr. Fr. Lawrence Arockiaraj says this was a step towards helping nursing students with their training and thanked all parties involved.

Also present at the signing, was East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird.

Lucy Kopana
Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

Related posts

John Kali to seek court’s interpretation on registration of Health Support Worker’s Union

Fabian Hakalits

US State Visit

EMTV Online

Road Construction to Begin for Semin Village-Southern Highlands

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!