The signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority, and the Divine Word University’s St. Benedict Campus in Wewak has will now allow nursing students to do practical training at the Boram General Hospital.

The MOA which was signed earlier this week was witnessed by the officials from the Department of Higher Education, Health, and the Provincial Government.

This arrangement will allow nursing students to be given practical training and coaching, preparing them for the workforce.

Vice President of the DWU’s St. Benedict Campus, Dr. Fr. Lawrence Arockiaraj says this was a step towards helping nursing students with their training and thanked all parties involved.

Also present at the signing, was East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird.