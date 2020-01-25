DWU Alumni Raise Funds for Australian Bushfires

The Australian Bush fires are still burning and to date, some 30 people have so far been killed – including a number of fire-fighters and more than 10million hectares of bush, forests and parks across Australia being burned burned.

With the 100 Papua New Guinean Defence Force soldiers in Australia assisting in relocation and fire-fighting efforts, Papua New Guineans back home are also joining the cause.

The Divine Word University Alumni in the Nation’s Capital is currently raising funds to donate for the bushfires in Australia.

“We are the Alumni of Divine Word University and we are conducting fund-raising drives towards the Australian bush fires to help our brothers and sisters in Australia. A lot of people are donating monies along with purchasing a hotdog and drink.” – Interim President Asing Bogomos.

With a target of ten thousand Kina, the Alumni has so far raised three thousand kina (K3,000.00) and with donations by the Alumni members and others, the interim President has indicated positive anticipation of reaching the target in the next week when they conduct their third fundraiser/fundraising drive.

“We are delighted to be raising funds towards this cause as part of our organizations social obligations and whence we have reached our target we will give the funds to the government to pass to charity organizations in the affected areas in Australia.”

“…and we would like to appeal to former and current students of Divine Word University, or the general public to come and buy a hotdog or a drink and/or donate a kina to go towards this worthy cause.” – interim Pres: Asing Bogomos

By Kila Wani – EMTV News – Port Moresby