Drive-Through Testing at Taurama Aquatic Centre

Drive through COVID 19 testing in Port Moresby commenced today at the Aquatic Centre.

Port Moresby residents, with vehicles, who are experiencing flu like symptoms are, encouraged to go there for testing.

St John Ambulance in partnership with NCD Provincial Health Authority and PNG Defense Force, supported by the New Zealand Government has set up at the Aquatic Centre for COVID 19 testing.

The drive-through COVID 19 testing is to allow more city residents to get tested.

Cannon said the maximum number of people in a vehicle should be four.

There will be two stops.

The first stop is for paperwork. They collect your name and address.

The information will be kept confidential and will be attached with the sampling to be sent to the laboratory.

The second stop is where the swabbing takes place.

Port Moresby is currently experiencing very cold weather conditions, conducive for cold and flu. Cannon said while it could be common cold, people must get tested for Covid19 because, it presents similar symptoms.