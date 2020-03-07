Double classrooms for Orokolo Bay Schools in Gulf

Communities in the Orokolo Bay of Gulf have witnessed recently the opening of two new double classrooms and new toilet facilities.

Developer and Managing Director of TOTAL, Jean Marc Noiray says the company must also develop impacted communities by improving in the education or health sector.

This facility will be used by Grades 7 & 8 as the school sees high enrollment since 2019. It is one of the new learning facilities for Orokolo Primary School.

The Papua LNG Project Co-venture TOTAL restated its obligation to help support communities in the impact areas of the project.

For Gulf Provincial Government, the partnership to deliver such a project is vital. It is one of the remote areas of Gulf with no proper transport infrastructure. The classroom will cater for 20 to 35 students.

Locals were urged to take ownership of the classrooms as funding and transporting building materials during the construction phase was difficult.

Arehava Harevavo Primary school is another recipient under the same partnership between TOTAL, Sago Network, Gulf Provincial Government and Sago Network.

A local teacher says the facilities bring hope and will influence both the staff and students to embrace the education opportunity.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby