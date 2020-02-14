Dividend to be spent on Four Priority Areas

This Week, the Fly River Provincial Government received a quarterly dividend from Mineral Resources Ok Tedi Number 2 – the Trust company that holds the provincial government’s interest in the Ok Tedi Mine.

With a 12% interest, MROT2 received a quarterly dividend from Ok Tedi recently – with the Board of MROT2 then agreeing to pass on this dividend to the Provincial Government – a payment of K6.48 million.

According to Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto, these funds will be used to support the four priority areas of Education, Health, Infrastructure and Agribusiness.

The immediate focus, school fee assistance for students from Western Province.

Whilst the province is heavily dependent on the Ok Tedi Mine, and revenue from mining, there is now a greater focus on developing agriculture, through agribusiness.

These priorities, according to Governor Yoto, are aimed at empowering the people of Western Province.

By Meriba Tulo – EMTV News – Port Moresby