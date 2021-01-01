District practically giving back to God

Share the News











By Mortimer Yangharry

First term firebrand Opposition MP Hon. James Donald has been prioritising the work of churches in his electorate to ensure the people live in peace and harmony guided by the beliefs and principles of godly and the Christian faith.

The North Fly MP was in Ereckta village which is ideally situated along the banks of the Mighty Fly River taking approximately 2.3 hours dinghy ride down the river from Kiunga.

It was this week Monday the staff of the North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) accompanied Donald to present a total funding of K100,000 as contribution for the new church building of Ereckta Catholic Church.

Amongst the dignitaries were notably the NFDDA Chief Executive Officer Mr Greg Isau and the Western provincial administrator Mr Robert Kaiyun.

Donald revealed that since 2018 one tenth (10%) of the total North Fly District Support Improvement Program (DSIP) funds has been used to purposely fund spiritual development support mainly for church infrastructure projects.

The Good Samaritan said that the church infrastructures project funding would be for new church buildings, existing church building maintenance, pastor’s/priest’s residential compound, perimeter fencing, water tank, ablution block, furniture and any other physical infrastructures.

Donald assured the people of his electorate that NFDDA will continue to prioritise spiritual development and partner with the churches to help change the character and mind set of the people thus enabling them to appreciate and take ownership of government services and other social and economic developments taking place inside the electorate and province as a whole.

“NFDDA is doing little things correctly to lay a solid foundation for greater growth in our community, district, province and country as a whole.” Donald concluded.

Donald is the only national parliamentarian to practically implement the biblical one tenth tithe principle!