Gerabada Communities on the outskirts of Port Moresby will now be able to transport their produce easily into the city.

The maritime community was presented a dinghy yesterday (Tuesday June 16) by local MP Peter Isoaimo.

The villages say for more than 20 years, they depended on nearby villages to assist with water transportation of goods or to seek essential services.

Many expressed the hardship of spending nights either in Lealea or bus stops along their destination.

They say many have remained in the village because of the difficulty in travelling to the city.

“We have been struggling to transport our produce to the market in Port Moresby”, said a local.

The presentation of the dinghy is a long awaited commitment that was made in 2017.

Kairuku-Hiri MP is adamant the community will be responsible and assist each other while keeping the dinghy operational and maintain its function.

The Community was overwhelmed as this boat will assist them in many ways.

“I believe in empowering people, and I hope this boat will help locals access better markets in the city”, said MP Isoaimo.

MP Isoaimo also pledged funding of K10, 000 to assist in the completion of a church in the area.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby