27.5 C
Port Moresby
May 4, 2021

Rugby League Sport

Digicel Cup 2021 set to kick-off

by EMTV Online132
Share the News

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition, the Digicel Cup, is set to commence again for the 2021 season subject to compliance with a number of conditions issued by the Police Commissioner and Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning.

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition, the Digicel Cup 2021 may play professional rugby league matches, subject to the following conditions:

· All matches must only be played in Port Moresby and Lae;

· Not spectator shall attend any matches or training sessions; and

· The National Rugby League Competition, including all teams, players and support staff must ensure strict adherence to the National League Competition COVID-19 Safety Protocols as approved in writing by the Controller.

This Direction comes into effect as of 6th of May 2021 and shall continue in force during the period of the Declaration of the pandemic or as varied or revoked by the Controller.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Wigmen Make Digicel Grand Final Preparations

EMTV Online

The finals of the Special Olympics Five (5) A-Side Play Unified Football Competition

Adelaide Sirox Kari

Digicel Cup Round 8 Results

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!