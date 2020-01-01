DFCD Secretary Anna Kavana Bais Referred for Misconduct in Office

Share the News











PNG Ombudsman Commission today referred the Secretary for the Department of Community Development, Anna Kavana Bais, formerly known as Anna Solomon to the Public Prosecutor for alleged misconduct in office.

The Ombudsman Commission in a statement stated that it had conducted an investigation and gave Mrs. Anna Kavana Bais an opportunity to be heard on all the allegations of misconduct in office against her.

Mrs. Bais responded to all the allegations through a written response and having deliberated on the matter, the Commission was satisfied that there is a prima facie case that Mrs Anna Kavana Bais has been guilty of misconduct in office.

Mrs Bais was served a notice pursuant to Section 20(2) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The notice states the Commission’s intention to refer the matter to the Public Prosecutor for his independent deliberations under Section 177 (1)(b) of the Constitution.

As is the process, if the Public Prosecutor so decides, he will prosecute the matter before an independent tribunal established under Section 28(1)(g) of the Constitution and Section 27(7) of the Organic Law.

The allegations against Mrs. Bais are centred on alleged breaches of Section 27 of the Constitution and the relevant provisions of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.