Departmental Heads Undergo Training on New Performance Management System

The Department of Personnel Management today (July 21) held a workshop for all agency Heads on the new online Performance Management system.

The new online or cloud-based Performance Management System will now be used to appraise line agencies and their agency heads.

The workshop with the theme “Embracing technology for quality service” is the implementation stage workshop for all line agency officers to learn how to use this new system.

This web-based system is a homegrown program, developed by the department.

And it will be utilized in the administration and management of all government agencies.

During the workshop, participants were given an overview of the new cloud-based systems, and how it will be used by line managers.

The objective is to train participants on how to access the online system, and input agency head profiles.

They were also taught on the basics of how to input Key Performance Indicators and Key Result Areas of respective line agencies, into the new online system.

In his opening remarks, deputy secretary executive resources services, Vele Ravugamini, says an important component is to ensure data is correctly entered and at the right time.

Adding that managing PMS in an organization is important, and requires dedicated staff members.

He says this is the drive that the department is embarking on, to achieve the government’s policy directives to manage the performance of public servants.

And with the government embarking on quality service delivery, the deputy secretary hopes this will be able to deliver on the government aspirations.

The workshop is the third workshop the department of personnel management has conducted to introduce and roll out this new system.

The department will be rolling out the system in the provinces before the end of this year.

The deputy secretary further thanked the department of treasury and national planning who have been very supportive of this development.

By Rayon Lakingu – EMTV News – Port Moresby