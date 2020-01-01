27.4 C
Port Moresby
August 7, 2020

Islands News

Demanding Spot Fines for Minor Traffic Infringement, Illegal

by Edwin Fidelis20

The East New Britain Chamber of Commerce has put its hands up to help vehicle owners who become victims to police officers who are collect fees for breaching traffic rules.

President David Stein says the ENB Chamber of Commerce is determined to stamp out illegal practices by police who confiscate licenses and impound vehicles.

Stein says the Chamber has offered to defend in court any driver or vehicle owner who has been treated unfairly by the traffic police.

He says it is illegal for police to demand on the spot fine but rather issue an infringement notice to the vehicle owners.

Stein says fines for traffic infringements should be handled by the East New Britain transport office and not by police personnel.

This concern comes following ongoing instances where police officers at random roadblocks confiscate licenses, impound vehicles, and only release them upon payment of a prescribed amount.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

