 Delegation Visits Highlands Highway

Share the News











A delegation led by Works Minister, Michael Nali is in Western Highlands Province to visit selected parts of the Highlands Highway that is being constructed, rehabilitated and maintained through the Connect PNG Development Infrastructure Program.

Upon arrival in Mt. Hagen yesterday, the delegation travelled to Keltiga to inspect where the Four Lane Highway from Nadzab in Morobe will end in Western Highlands.

Over 70 percent of the 8.2 kilometre stretch of highway from Kagamuga to Ketiga has been sealed and the road widened for the proposed four lane.

The site visit will include roads at Kundiawa, Simbu Province, Goroka in Eastern Highlands and Nadzab in Morobe.

This vital road link is part of the Connect PNG Policy 2020-2040 where the Marape-Basil Government aims to construct and rehabilitate roads over 20 years that will be implemented through five year phases.

In connecting missing links, the government aims to create income avenues for locals and provide business opportunities for Small to Medium Entrepreneurs.

For 2020-2025, the government aims to maintain and rehabilitate existing roads at a length of 2,000 kilometres and constructions of missing links at a length of 13,000 kilometres.