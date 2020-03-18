Dei Health Facilities Closed Due to Tribal Fights

All health facilities in the Dei electorate of Western Highlands Province have been closed due to an ongoing tribal fight in the electorate.

Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority made this decision after their vehicles have been hijacked, drivers abducted, and staff being threatened by these two warring tribes of Kimka and Rogolka.

WHPHA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jane Holden, stated that the Authority can no longer ensure the safety and comfort of their staff, health facilities and ambulances.

Attempts by the PHA to work with local leaders of Dei to ensure the safety of their staff is guaranteed was unsuccesful.

Holden said as soon as the threats are removed, WHPHA will reinstate full health services.

She said this measure is to protect their staff, the health facilities and properties.

Mt Hagen General Hospital continues to provide acute services to those who are injured in the tribal fight in Dei.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV News, Mt Hagen