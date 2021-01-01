Declaration of PNG as Christian Country Report: Endorsed

Share the News











The final report with recommendations on the Inquiry to Declare PNG as a Christina country in the Constitution has been unanimously endorsed by CLRC Commissioners, this week.

The report in two volumes will be presented to the Government this month at the earliest for tabling in the August sitting of Parliament.

Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said this in response to a misreporting in a news article in the Post Courier on Friday 16 July 2021, that the completed final report was already presented to the government.

“As part of the CLRC legal process, no report gets submitted to the government without being approved first by the CLRC Commissioners,” he said.

Dr. Matui added that the report and the Inquiry itself including the nationwide consultation were completed in a record time of six weeks despite limited funding and Covid-19 challenges as opposed to the normal inquiries for constitutional directives that take 18 months to two years to complete.

CLRC Chairman Hon. Kevin Isifu has commended Secretary Dr. Mange Matui, the Deputy Secretary Ms. Dorothy Mimiko-Kesenga, the directors, and staff of the Commission for this feat in producing this significant report for the Government and the people of PNG.

“When the bureaucratic appointments are made on merit, you will see the results by the State Institutions,” Isifu said.