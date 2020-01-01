Decision on Leadership Tribunal Adjourned to Friday

Share the News











A three-man panel of judges has reserved a decision on Patrick Pruaitch’s Leadership Tribunal to Friday this week.

The matter was listed for a decision this afternoon, at the Wagaini National Court however the panel, chaired by Justice Panuel Mogish was not ready with a decision today.

Justice Mogish when adjourning the matter said, there are a number of cases involving this Tribunal at the National and Supreme Courts in Port Moresby and the panel needs more time to reach a decision.

Initial submissions made last Friday by Pruaitch’s lawyer, Greg Sheppard was based on the unreasonable time it took for a Tribunal to be conducted into the allegations against Pruaitch.

These allegations involved claims of misappropriation dating back to 2003.