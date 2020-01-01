27 C
Port Moresby
August 18, 2020

News Politics

Decision on Leadership Tribunal Adjourned to Friday

by Theckla Gunga32
A three-man panel of judges has reserved a decision on Patrick Pruaitch’s Leadership Tribunal to Friday this week.

The matter was listed for a decision this afternoon, at the Wagaini National Court however the panel, chaired by Justice Panuel Mogish was not ready with a decision today.

Justice Mogish when adjourning the matter said, there are a number of cases involving this Tribunal at the National and Supreme Courts in Port Moresby and the panel needs more time to reach a decision.

Initial submissions made last Friday by Pruaitch’s lawyer, Greg Sheppard was based on the unreasonable time it took for a Tribunal to be conducted into the allegations against Pruaitch.

These allegations involved claims of misappropriation dating back to 2003.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

