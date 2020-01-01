29 C
Port Moresby
July 23, 2020

Dawn Service To Remember War Heroes

by Theckla Gunga55

A Dawn Service held in Port Moresby’s Murray Barracks this morning commemorated lives lost during the Second World War.

Though the Second World War was not a battle for Papua New Guineans, it wrote the history of Papua New Guinea, a pacific island country that continues to observe Remembrance Day in memory of the lives lost in World War Two.

The dawn service at Murray Barracks was attended by senior members of PNGDF including PNGDF Commander Gilbert Toropo and representatives from bilateral partners.

The service concluded with the laying of wreaths to commemorate the lives of those lost over 75 years ago and other members of the PNGDF who died while on duty.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

