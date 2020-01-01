Dawn Service To Remember War Heroes

A Dawn Service held in Port Moresby’s Murray Barracks this morning commemorated lives lost during the Second World War.

Though the Second World War was not a battle for Papua New Guineans, it wrote the history of Papua New Guinea, a pacific island country that continues to observe Remembrance Day in memory of the lives lost in World War Two.

The dawn service at Murray Barracks was attended by senior members of PNGDF including PNGDF Commander Gilbert Toropo and representatives from bilateral partners.

The service concluded with the laying of wreaths to commemorate the lives of those lost over 75 years ago and other members of the PNGDF who died while on duty.