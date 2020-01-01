Dawn Service at Igam to Remember Fallen Heroes

The Remembrance day dawn service in Lae today was much smaller than the previous years but was well attended by officers, ex-servicemen, and families at the Igam Barracks.

Today they remembered all those who served in the army and fell in the line of duty.

By 5’oclock this morning, the officers, ex-servicemen and their families gathered in front of the Lae Area Command’s Head Quarters.

In a small yet significant event, all those present stood to remember the Papua New Guineans who died fighting alongside the allied forces during World War 2.

Today, they also remembered the soldiers who fought during the Bougainville conflict.

This year’s dawn service was held at the Igam Barracks due to COVID-19 measures.

The gathering was also smaller compared to the previous year.