Davis Questions NEC Decision

by EMTV Online
Former Deputy Prime Minister Steven Davis has questioned the National Executive Council’s decision to abolish the Police Department and Office of the Secretary of Police.

Davis said it is a contempt of the Supreme Court if NEC has taken the decision to secure a favorable outcome in the Supreme Court case that was filed to save David Manning’s appointment as Commissioner of Police.

The former Attorney General says the NEC may have been misguided.

It is unacceptable for the State to use public resources and abuse legal process and avenues to defend a patently wrong decision.

Davis said it is about a fundamental principle in our Constitution recognizing the separation of powers of organs of state and the duty to respect and observe their independence.

