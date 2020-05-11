PNG International Rugby Player David Mead is spending time with his family while waiting for the Super League Season to resume.

The 31-year-old told EMTV Sports in an email the best part of the lockdown is spending time with his family.

Mead recently undergone a 6-week rehab program for an injury and was expected to return to the field, however, had to set those plans aside as the Super League went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He is keeping fit by training most days and sticks to a strict weekly training schedule provided by the Club.

Mead says his team is still waiting for a confirmation on when the Super League will resume its season, and the Dragons are anticipating a mid-July start.

He also urged everyone to Stay safe and listen to the advice of health experts.

“Being hygienic, washing your hands and staying healthy are even more important during this time,” says Mead.

He says people should always eat good foods, exercise and be hygienic because that can prevent you from getting tired and sick easily.

Mead is not hanging his boots up as yet with the former Kumuls captain adding that he will be putting his hands up for the Kumuls if required by PNGRFL.

By Elijah Lavett, EMTV Sports, Port Moresby.