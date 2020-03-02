Daulo DDA allocates K1million for Tertiary students

Daulo District in Eastern Highlands has processed K1million to assist students in attending tertiary institutions in the country.

Daulo MP Pogio Ghate says this will continue in his terms under resolutions by the District Development Authority. Pleased with the increasing number of students in 2020, MP Ghate says the DDA has resolute to support students.

MP Ghate urged students to fill in data forms so the DDA screens applications so appropriate funding will be made available. Payment to some higher learning institutions has started.

University of Papua New Guinea was presented K89, 000 this week. University of Goroka was also paid K266, 000.

Other institutions like Unitech, Pacific Adventist University and other higher learning institutions will be processed.

On an equal agenda, the Daulo MP emphasized that student must complete the data sheet for the committee to vet.

While the Daulo District Development Authority is allocating k1million to assist students, the District is also urging students to get to the business of completing their studies.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV News, Port Moresby