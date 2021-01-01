26 C
Port Moresby
June 2, 2021

News Papua New Guinea Southern

Daru Roads

by EMTV Online245
Share the News

The road conditions within the heart of Daru Town, in Western Province, has deteriorated to worse conditions.

Public transport have stopped servicing the route from the airport to the main town for the safety of their vehicles as well as the passengers.

Former Deputy Governor of Western Province John Molam expressed grave concern on the state of the roads in Daru.

Mr Molam called on the responsible provincial and district authorities to look into the state of the township and the plight of the people.

The Western Province Provincial Administration, in a statement said the provincial government had counter funded the mobilization of construction equipment and materials which are expected to arrive in Daru by June.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

MNL Now 100% PNG Owned

EMTV Online

PNG AIC Confirms the Body of Deceased Passenger was Found in Sunken Aircraft

EMTV Online

Another Phase of The Buang Power Project Commissioned

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!