Daru Roads

The road conditions within the heart of Daru Town, in Western Province, has deteriorated to worse conditions.

Public transport have stopped servicing the route from the airport to the main town for the safety of their vehicles as well as the passengers.

Former Deputy Governor of Western Province John Molam expressed grave concern on the state of the roads in Daru.

Mr Molam called on the responsible provincial and district authorities to look into the state of the township and the plight of the people.

The Western Province Provincial Administration, in a statement said the provincial government had counter funded the mobilization of construction equipment and materials which are expected to arrive in Daru by June.