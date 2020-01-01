30 C
Daily Newspaper Firm Supports Nature Park

by Lillian Keneqa56

The National Newspaper has announced its continued support as a Major Partner behind Port Moresby Nature Park’s educational programs and events.

This is the 3rd year that the Parties have worked in partnership.

The partnership with the National provides the Park with the opportunity to create ‘Kids Nature Tok’ as part of the back page in Thursday’s Liklik National.

Each week, the park prepares an educational lesson on topics ranging from wildlife, conservation, culture, and the natural environment that is published alongside activities taking place at the Nature Park.

