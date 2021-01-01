Dabaris players vaccinated

Share the News











By Suli Suli

The central Dabaris Franchise on Wednesday has its members vaccinated in preparation for the resumption of the 2021 Intercity Cup Season.

The 2021 Digicel Cup season opener has been deferred to May 29th after two players belonging to a franchise tested positive to COVID-19 following a COVID-19 routine test.

A total of 27 players, management, and the coaching staff received their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It took a team effort to convince most of the players to be vaccinated.

According to one of the players, Troy Taumu “majority of the players refused to take the vaccine.”

However, after a number of medical consultations and sessions, Dabaris management and players made a firm decision to take the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccination is compulsory, however, to comply with directives from PNGNRLC and PNGRFL, all franchise teams have to be vaccinated.

Dabaris Coach Gairo Pepena, who also took the jab, said the franchise is following instructions and guidelines set by the competition managers in ensuring the wellbeing and health of the players.

Pepena said this was necessary to ensure that the 2021 season is not called off.

Two players Muka Kalu and Josh Toringi have refused to be vaccinated and were released from the club.