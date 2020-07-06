In the second match of the double header on Saturday at the Sir John Guise stadium, it was a southern region derby.

Gulf Isou had the first taste of points with a 6-0 lead just five minutes into the match, but due to poor possession of the ball, the team kept turning the ball over, allowing the Dabaris to cut the deficit to two points.

An unconverted try by Philemon Kimisive 10 minutes into the match saw Dabaris trailing 4 points to 6, the Dabaris managed to level the score at 6 all after a penalty goal.

Dabaris managed to dominate in the scrappy affair with the team taking advantage of the Isous handling errors, and fatigue, and coming out winners in the end 18 points to 16.