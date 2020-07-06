26 C
Port Moresby
July 6, 2020

News Bulletin Rugby League Sport

Dabaris Beat Isou

by Fidelis Sukina197

In the second match of the double header on Saturday at the Sir John Guise stadium, it was a southern region derby.

Gulf Isou had the first taste of points with a 6-0 lead just five minutes into the match, but due to poor possession of the ball, the team kept turning the ball over, allowing the Dabaris to cut the deficit to two points.

An unconverted try by Philemon Kimisive 10 minutes into the match saw Dabaris trailing 4 points to 6, the Dabaris managed to level the score at 6 all after a penalty goal.

Dabaris managed to dominate in the scrappy affair with the team taking advantage of the Isous handling errors, and fatigue, and coming out winners in the end 18 points to 16.

Fidelis Sukina
A PNG Studies graduate from Divine Word University who majored in International Relations, A passionate person about mass media, worked in the Print media and now joining the most senior Broadcast newsroom in PNG, he reports on General News and Sports in the Nambawan to Watch Station EMTV

Related posts

Toea and Lerkin at Track Classic in Brisbane

Fidelis Sukina

EMTV News Replay – 25th May, 2016

EMTV Online

Govt’s Response to Kumuls Team

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!