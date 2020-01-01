Customary Landowners Urged to Register Land

Following talks on customary land being alienated from land owners, the Lands Department is encouraging Customary Land Owners to have their land registered.

This is to ensure these lands are bankable, so that they can use them for further development.

Speaking to the media recently, the lands minister said there were policies in place for customary lands registered under the lands department.

He is calling on land owners with portions of land near towns and cities to consult the lands department, and have their land registered.

He assured traditional landowners that, this was not about taking away their land, but to ensure the land is economical.

He says without a bankable land title, their land cannot be developed.

The minister further highlighted issues of corruption in the department.

There have been issues of missing files over the years and he says this is a legacy issue that has been in the department for years, and they are working on addressing this.

An automated filing system will be introduced by the department, a first step to addressing corruption in the department.

The automated systems will begin with the launching of the billing and receipting electronic system next month.

This is also to ensure lands documents are tracked electronically.