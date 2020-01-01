Curtain Brothers T20 Tournament into Day Six

Share the News











The Curtain Brothers T20 matches continued into day six matches today.

The first match of the day saw Hastings Deering Black Bass go head to head with the Trak Pro Mudmen.

Mudmen winning the toss and decided to bat.

After 20 overs, the team was down 9 wickets for 140 runs.

The chase by the black bass was not a difficult task…as after 19 overs, the bass went down 7 wickets for 143 runs…winning the match by 3 wickets.

Man of the match for game 1, day six, Norman Vanua…

The matches will continue tomorrow and will see grand final day on Friday.