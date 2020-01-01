25.7 C
Port Moresby
September 9, 2020

Cricket News Sport

Curtain Brothers T20 Tournament into Day Six

by EMTV Online38
Share the News

The Curtain Brothers T20 matches continued into day six matches today.

The first match of the day saw Hastings Deering Black Bass go head to head with the Trak Pro Mudmen.

Mudmen winning the toss and decided to bat.
After 20 overs, the team was down 9 wickets for 140 runs.
The chase by the black bass was not a difficult task…as after 19 overs, the bass went down 7 wickets for 143 runs…winning the match by 3 wickets.
Man of the match for game 1, day six, Norman Vanua…

The matches will continue tomorrow and will see grand final day on Friday.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Fuzzy Wuzzy Honoured with Plaque on ‘Remembrance Day’

Stanley Ove Jnr.

Evicted Family pleas for answers

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Jiwaka Law And Order Problems

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!