April 30, 2021

Momase News

Crocodile kills seven-year-old girl in Buasing, Morobe Province

by Lucy Kopana568
A 7-year-old girl, a local of Buasing village in Morobe’s Huon Gulf district has been killed by a crocodile on Monday.

The victim and her elder sister age nine years old were swimming in a nearby creek when the attack happened.

The elder sister narrowly escaped with scratch marks caused by the monster’s claws.

The sisters were swimming here at this creek when the crocodile attacked them.

The seven-year-old body was found 10 hours later a mile away from where the attack happened.

There has been past crocodile attacks in the area however, this is the first after 10 years.

The locals have since cleared the creek searching for the crocodile.

