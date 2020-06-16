Cricket PNG Coaching staff including the Strength and Conditioning Department and the High-Performance Coaches underwent a COVID Safe Sports Coaches and Officials course recently, conducted by the Australian Coaching Council.

Six Cricket PNG coaches include the youngest – Tom John, a former Barramundi, John Ovia, another former Barra and Mahuru Dai, Cricket PNG’s Talent ID Manager – Rodney Maha, Female Strength, and Conditioning coach Meiling Choong and the latest inclusion to the dynamic team; Otto Wrakonei.

This program has ensured the six coaches and officials to become well informed and properly equipped to conduct training sessions and give the national athletes and other participants peace of mind to return without concerns. They can be confident that they are following the proper guidelines to keep all participants safe and protected from COVID-19.