The PNG Barramundis, PNG Lewas, and other players will be back at training in preparation for the start of their local competition.

According to Barras Coach Joe Dawes, they are expected to begin training next week.

They will also have the opportunity to train and use the new turf wickets.

The local cricket competition will enable players to push for selection for the Curtain Bros CPNG T20 Smash and the Isuzu National Cup coming up soon.