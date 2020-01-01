28 C
Port Moresby
August 14, 2020

Cricket Competitions to Resume on 14th August 2020

by EMTV Online183
Following the approval from the Controller David Manning through the PNG Sports Foundation Pandemic management Committee, domestic cricket will resume with Round 2 of the Isuzu National Cup starting tomorrow, 14th of August 2020.

CEO of cricket png expressed excitement with the resumption of the games albeit under strict COVID protocol.

As per measures issued by the controller, no spectators will be allowed in games venues.

Cricket PNG will live stream the fixtures on their social media platforms.

