Cricket A Pathway says Barramundi Vice

A former student, returned to his old school to encourage them to play cricket and strive to one day represent the country.

PNG Barramundis Vice-Captain Charles Amini Junior spoke to students of The Ela Murray International (TEMI) during the launch of the B-S-P School Kriket program.

Charles Amini Junior or widely known in PNG cricket as “CJ” said, “This was where I was, so I want to encourage those of you who are interested in the sport, it’s really good fun!”

“You will travel the whole world, he continued”

This morning’s down-pour didn’t allow for the launch of the 12 year running B-S-P School Kriket program outdoor.

Thank goodness, a roof over the head, a bat and ball and an energetic crowd was all that was need to get the ball tossing on the pavement in the school hall.

“We are appreciative of the support we continue to get from BSP,” Cricket PNG (CPNG) CEO, Greg Campbell,” said.

The School Kriket program is dubbed – one of the most successful junior sports development programs in the country.

In-fact it’s one of the best junior participation programs in the cricket world.

The launch in the private run school according to its administrations is good for the sport’s development.

“We’re getting a strong foundation for cricket in the school and with parents’ assistance and with the assistance of Cricket PNG, I think cricket has got a big future,” said TEMI Principal Peter Baker.

The major sponsor vowed to continue its partnership with the award winning program going forward.

“BSP commits K420, 000 each year to support this program,” BSP Area Manager Billy Veveloga said.

From the total support, K300, 000 is in cash donations, K100, 000 is for equipment and K20, 000 is given in kind.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby