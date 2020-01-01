27 C
Port Moresby
September 11, 2020

Cricket News Sport

CPNG Toyota Cassowaries Claim CB T20 Title

by EMTV Online2
Share the News

It was a showdown of Barra against Barra.

After advancing to the grand final – team Mudmen faced the Cassowaries… Cassowaries winning the toss and deciding to bat…

Mudmen took to the field as the Cassos began their innings.
After 20 overs, cassowaries were 9 down for 114 runs…

Doura Gavera scoring the highest runs with 43 not out.
Outstanding bowlers included Norman Vanua – with 2 for 19

Mudmen’s chase just fell short as after 19 overs, they were all out for 111.

CPNG Toyota Cassowaries winning the grand-final, claiming the 2020 title by 3 runs.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Root in the runs again as England take command

EMTV Online

Papua New Guineans Urged to Write Wills

Staycey Yalo

Murray takes long road, others enjoy quick march

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!