CPNG Toyota Cassowaries Claim CB T20 Title

It was a showdown of Barra against Barra.

After advancing to the grand final – team Mudmen faced the Cassowaries… Cassowaries winning the toss and deciding to bat…

Mudmen took to the field as the Cassos began their innings.

After 20 overs, cassowaries were 9 down for 114 runs…

Doura Gavera scoring the highest runs with 43 not out.

Outstanding bowlers included Norman Vanua – with 2 for 19

Mudmen’s chase just fell short as after 19 overs, they were all out for 111.

CPNG Toyota Cassowaries winning the grand-final, claiming the 2020 title by 3 runs.