April 21, 2020

COVID19 Ward Awareness Carried out in Lae

by Sharlyne Eri

Lae City Authority is inviting ward councilors within Lae Urban LLG to submit COVID19 awareness programs for funding.

LCA chief executive officer, Niel Ellery said these programs should be at the minimum cost of K25,000.

Mr Ellery said the programs can vary from awareness to distribution of preventive equipment.

Lae City Authority CEO, Neil Ellery says LCA  will be meeting the cost of awareness programs and not handing out cash to ward councilors.

His statement clears rumors that ward councilors were to be handed cash to facilitate awareness programs.

Ward councilors, however, are to submit awareness program proposals costing a minimum of K25,000  to LCA for funding.

Following the first confirmed COVID19 case in the province, the Morobe COVID19 response committee has been utilizing various avenues for awareness.

Church leaders as well as ward councilors are the key people to getting the message across to a larger medium of people.

Meanwhile Ahi LLG president Malcom Kalo, has already briefed his ward councilors for awareness plans, however are still waiting for funding to get started.

 

By
EMTV News, Lae

Sharlyne Eri
Graduated from UPNG in 2015 with a Degree in Literature and English Communication. She started with The National Newspaper in 2016 as a News Reporter and then was moved up to a Sub Editor, the following year (2017). She is among four trainee journalists at EMTV. Television is quite different from print media, however, she is determined take on the challenge. Her passion lies in reporting on issues concerning health and children.

