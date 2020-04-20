COVID19 Ward Awareness Carried out in Lae

Lae City Authority is inviting ward councilors within Lae Urban LLG to submit COVID19 awareness programs for funding.

LCA chief executive officer, Niel Ellery said these programs should be at the minimum cost of K25,000.

Mr Ellery said the programs can vary from awareness to distribution of preventive equipment.

Lae City Authority CEO, Neil Ellery says LCA will be meeting the cost of awareness programs and not handing out cash to ward councilors.

His statement clears rumors that ward councilors were to be handed cash to facilitate awareness programs.

Ward councilors, however, are to submit awareness program proposals costing a minimum of K25,000 to LCA for funding.

Following the first confirmed COVID19 case in the province, the Morobe COVID19 response committee has been utilizing various avenues for awareness.

Church leaders as well as ward councilors are the key people to getting the message across to a larger medium of people.

Meanwhile Ahi LLG president Malcom Kalo, has already briefed his ward councilors for awareness plans, however are still waiting for funding to get started.

By

Sharlyne Eri, EMTV EMTV News, Lae