26.7 C
Port Moresby
July 7, 2021

Emergency Featured Health Life News

COVID-19 testing scale back as government focus on vaccination roll-out

by EMTV Online241
Share the News

National Pandemic Controller David Manning said COVID-19 testing will have to be scaled back to allow the PNG Government pandemic response to focus on rolling out the vaccination program.

Manning said the arrival of the vaccines has allowed the pandemic response team to make that transition and not focus only on the vaccination program.

Manning said, similarly to strategies employed by the health system in the prevention of TB, Malaria, HIV will see greater coordination and sustainability of preventative and support measures.

Manning said authorities will continue to implement containment strategies to further bolster the availability of a number of vaccines.

Meanwhile, a very concern at this point is the new variants of COVID-19 that exist in the region.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

China-U.S. deal sets bar low ahead of Paris climate talks

EMTV Online

Government To Build Projects For Kiunga

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Business Operations Affected by Downturn in Economy

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!