COVID-19 testing scale back as government focus on vaccination roll-out

National Pandemic Controller David Manning said COVID-19 testing will have to be scaled back to allow the PNG Government pandemic response to focus on rolling out the vaccination program.

Manning said the arrival of the vaccines has allowed the pandemic response team to make that transition and not focus only on the vaccination program.

Manning said, similarly to strategies employed by the health system in the prevention of TB, Malaria, HIV will see greater coordination and sustainability of preventative and support measures.

Manning said authorities will continue to implement containment strategies to further bolster the availability of a number of vaccines.

Meanwhile, a very concern at this point is the new variants of COVID-19 that exist in the region.