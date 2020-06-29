With COVID 19 affecting all sectors of the government, the focus now is on how the people will adapt to the new normal, and the government’s plan to help businesses get back to their feet.

Director of the Institute of National Affairs, Paul Barker says with the new normal, people must be reminded that COVID 19 is not something to ignore.

With COVID 19 affecting global economy, businesses in the country, especially the tourism sector is been greatly affected.

Mr Barker said this is because PNG is in the travel route.

However, quick response by the government prevented major spread of the virus.

And with the country announcing its new cases recently, people must be reminded that it is not something to ignore.

With the new normal being announced after the SOE, the focus now is to get the country’s economy and businesses back on track.

However it depends on the government’s capacity to support businesses in the country.

Barker says, one way to support businesses is E- commerce.

But there will be issues relating to connectivity and internet costs.

He added the new normal may result in violence, as people adapt to the changes and says there is a need for more people to provide much needed services.

He further raised concerns that, the government need to ensure there is less damage done to peoples livelihoods should there be another SOE in the future.