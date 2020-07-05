A Non-Government Organization, ‘Touching the Untouchable’ is facilitating Covid-19 Resilient Workshops in the seven Highlands Provinces.

It is a program supported by UNICEF and WHO, to conduct clinical and community engagement trainings.

They started with Western Highlands and Jiwaka Province in the last two weeks and will continue to the other five provinces.

Their aim is to ensure that health practitioners can be prepared to respond to Covid-19, as well as informing people in the communities about Covid-19.

Participants are being trained on Humanitarian work in surveillance, risk communication, infection prevention, clinical management and community engagement.

TUT issued a strong message for people not to be complacent, but continue to practice social distancing and practice hand hygiene to avoid COVID-19 and other diseases.

TUT, UNICEF and WHO will reward those health facilities, schools and villages who have demonstrated and have achieved the indicators of COVID-19 resilience.

It is a twelve-month program that runs from June 2020 and ends in May 2021.

The same workshop will be conducted throughout all the provinces in the country.