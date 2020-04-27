COVID -19 Awareness for PWDs

Representatives of Persons With Disabilities in Lae are currently been engaged in an awareness training on COVID19.

The training is the first, and now brings PWDs into the picture of the overall COVID19 response in the province.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morobe is facilitating the awareness training under its COVID19 response program.

About thirty representatives from the Persons with disabilities community in Lae attended a COVID-19 awareness training today.

The training is the first for PWDs since the COVID-19 response operations commenced in the province.

President of the Morobe Disabled Agency Benedict Hipom said he wants key people like himself to be utilized to conduct awareness for PWDs at a wider level.

“I am in a better position to engage with people with disabilities because I am also a person with special needs. But I will need support from decision makers,” said Mr Hipom.

Morobe Province has responded well with preparedness towards the global pandemic so far, however, PWDs are concerned that the facilities are not user friendly for people with their conditions.

The Awareness Training is the initiative of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Morobe. ELC has partnered with PNG Family Health and the provincial Red Cross Society to facilitate the training.

The PWD awareness training is focused on COVID-19 preventative measures. It will be conducted in target areas in Lae throughout the week.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae